Delhi Confidential: Picture Perfect

The wedding reception of Harsh Nadda, son of BJP national president J P Nadda, in the national capital on Sunday was attended by top leaders – Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ministers to party chief ministers. But the buzz was around a facilitation kit that came with the invitation card. The kit contained a map with QR code, parking slip, food coupon for staff of the guests and another card with a QR code. The wedding planners had an AI system in place, which could identify pictures of the guests clicked at the event. If the guests open the link through the QR code, they could register with their face IDs and contact details. All the photos of the particular guest clicked at the event will be sent to him or her in a week in their registered email IDs.
LACK OF space at Nirvachan Sadan, the Election Commission’s headquarters, has forced some of the units of the poll panel to move out. The SVEEP division, which handles voter awareness and education, is among the units that have recently started working out of a newly renovated floor in the nearby Jeevan Tara building. With its modern amenities and decor, the swanky new offices appear to be a world away from the cramped EC HQ, although the two buildings are located close.
AS PART of the first Youth20 Inception Meeting that starts in Guwahati on Monday, two surrendered insurgents from the Northeast have also been invited to take part as panelists in a discussion on ‘Peace and Reconciliation’. Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur will hold a ‘Youth dialogue’ followed by launch of white paper on Monday. The event will also be attended by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma, who will present research papers from students and academicians of Assam. Prominent speakers during the three-day event include Gen V K Singh and Hima Das.