Delhi Confidential: Picture Perfect

The wedding reception of Harsh Nadda, son of BJP national president J P Nadda, in the national capital on Sunday was attended by top leaders – Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ministers to party chief ministers. But the buzz was around a facilitation kit that came with the invitation card. The kit contained a map with QR code, parking slip, food coupon for staff of the guests and another card with a QR code. The wedding planners had an AI system in place, which could identify pictures of the guests clicked at the event. If the guests open the link through the QR code, they could register with their face IDs and contact details. All the photos of the particular guest clicked at the event will be sent to him or her in a week in their registered email IDs.