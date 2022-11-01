scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 31, 2022

Delhi Confidential: Pesky Petitioner

A bench presided by Chief Justice of India U U Lalit had its patience tested Monday with a litigant refusing to let go even after it politely turned down her prayers.

Chief Justice of India U U Lalit

A bench presided by Chief Justice of India U U Lalit had its patience tested Monday with a litigant refusing to let go even after it politely turned down her prayers. The petitioner, who argued her case in person, kept interrupting even after the bench had moved on to the next case. Finally, she urged the court to allow her to withdraw the petition. Agreeing, the CJI went on to dictate the order. As is the usual language followed in court orders, the CJI dictated that the petitioner after arguing for some time, had expressed the desire to withdraw her petition. But before he could complete, she jumped in, saying “did I argue? I did not argue”. The CJI calmly replied that the bench had heard her for almost 20 minutes, and continued his dictation. She, however, seemed in no mood to relent. “Ridiculous, what is my remedy then?” she said. The CJI refused to be drawn into an argument and disposed of the matter.

Language Warrior

With the Tripura Assembly elections slotted for March next year, the state’s titular king Pradyot Deb Bikram Manikya Debbarma on Monday called on Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is also his relative, demanding that public announcements at Tripura’s Maharaja Bir Bikram airport (named after his grandfather) should be made in indigenous Kokborok language. Debbarma learnt to have conveyed that Kokborok-speaking tribes have been overshadowed by the burgeoning Bengali population in Tripura. Preservation of Tripura’s true identity has been the main plank of Debbarma’s political platform — Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance — which he floated after quitting the Congress in 2019.

First published on: 01-11-2022 at 02:08:32 am
