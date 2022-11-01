Delhi Confidential: Pesky Petitioner

A bench presided by Chief Justice of India U U Lalit had its patience tested Monday with a litigant refusing to let go even after it politely turned down her prayers. The petitioner, who argued her case in person, kept interrupting even after the bench had moved on to the next case. Finally, she urged the court to allow her to withdraw the petition. Agreeing, the CJI went on to dictate the order. As is the usual language followed in court orders, the CJI dictated that the petitioner after arguing for some time, had expressed the desire to withdraw her petition. But before he could complete, she jumped in, saying “did I argue? I did not argue”. The CJI calmly replied that the bench had heard her for almost 20 minutes, and continued his dictation. She, however, seemed in no mood to relent. “Ridiculous, what is my remedy then?” she said. The CJI refused to be drawn into an argument and disposed of the matter.