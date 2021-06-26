Delhi confidential: Personal Engagement

JAMMU AND Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha had a hectic day on Thursday, juggling personal and professional responsibilities. While the all-party meeting of political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was under the spotlight through the day, Sinha had another important engagement – wedding of his son – later in the evening. The all-party meeting scheduled early afternoon went on till the evening, just in time for Sinha to rush to his Delhi residence and get ready as the host of the wedding ceremony. True to his understated style, the wedding was a close family affair with virtually no political heavyweight – either from the Centre or Jammu and Kashmir or even bureaucrats – in attendance. The wedding was held under Covid protocols, with only family members in attendance.

Emergency Potshot

ON THE anniversary of the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi in 1975, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a shot at the Congress on Twitter. Using the hashtag #DarkDaysOfDemocracy, the PM tweeted that the Emergency period “witnessed a systematic destruction of institutions” and added that it was how “Congress trampled over our democratic ethos”. He said “we remember all those greats who resisted the Emergency and protected Indian democracy” and asked the people to “pledge to do everything possible to strengthen India’s democratic spirit, and live up to the values enshrined in our Constitution”. He also shared a link to a BJP post calling the Emergency an “unbelievable phase in India’s democracy”.

For A Cause

ALONG WITH doing its usual duties during the pandemic, the Railway Protection Force has devised a plan to take care of the so-called Covid orphans. The RPF has a special plan to reach out, secure and rehabilitate children orphaned by Covid. It has not only asked its own staff to look out for such children in nearby areas, it is also sensitising passengers about it. One nodal RPF personnel for each child is being made responsible from the time the child is secured to the time of his or her rehabilitation.