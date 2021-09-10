Delhi confidential: Pending Visit

NEARLY A fortnight ago, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, after a meeting with senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, had claimed that the latter would visit the state soon. The embattled Chief Minister’s remarks had come after he brought in dozens of MLAs loyal to him to Delhi in a show of strength. But even after two weeks, there is no sign of Gandhi visiting the state any time soon. The Chief Minister, some of leaders believe, should be feeling relieved that the high command spotlight has perhaps moved away. Some others feel the delay in Gandhi’s visit is a signal that the leadership change chapter is not yet closed.

Auto Counter

THE Congress high command has so far maintained a tactical silence on the namaaz room controversy in Jharkhand. The party has let its local leaders handle the issue, distancing itself from the row. But its central leadership realises the polarising potential of the issue. So the leadership was quick to latch on to BJP leader and MLA C P Singh’s “tempo agent” barb at Congress leader and state Health Minister Banna Gupta. One gets to hear that a message was relayed from Delhi to Ranchi to use the BJP MLA’s remarks to launch a political counter attack so that the narrative over namaaz room can be changed. Gupta promptly reached the Assembly on Thursday, driving an auto rickshaw and arguing that when a “chaiwala” can become the Prime Minister, why can’t an auto driver from backward or Dalit community become a Health Minister..

Making The Most

LOK SABHA Speaker Om Birla, who is in Vienna to attend the World Conference of Speakers of Parliament, appears to have made the best use of the meeting at the diplomatic front. During bilateral meetings with Speakers of Parliaments, he invited them to attend centenary celebrations of Public Accounts Committee in November in New Delhi. He also received some goodwill gestures from other Speakers. The Namibian Speaker suggested that cheetah from Namibia can be sent to Mukundara sanctuary in Kota, his constituency. The UAE Speaker proposed that a coaching facilities can be set up in the UAE on the lines of the education hubs in Kota. Birla has assured him that he would speak to Government of India on this.