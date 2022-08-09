Delhi Confidential: Pehla Pyaar

August 9, 2022 3:19:11 am
As he rose to bid farewell to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday, AAP’s first-time member Raghav Chadha struck a lyrical note. Chadha said a person always cherishes the first day in school, first teacher or for that matter, the “first love”. Likewise, he said, the fact that Naidu was the Chairman [Rajya Sabha] when he started his parliamentary career is something he will always remember. As Chadha was winding up, Naidu chimed in: “Raghav, mere khyal se pyaar ek hi hota hai na? Ekbar…doosri bar, aisa hota hai… nahi na? pehla pyaar achha hota hai, wohi pyaar humesha rehna hai, zindagi bhar,” he said, drawing smiles and applause from the House.
Name Change
On his last day as Rajya Sabha Chairman, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu was reminded by Congress MP Jairam Ramesh that he will be moving to 1, Thayagraj Marg. “I want to make a special request to you. You have been a champion of Indian languages. Who is this Thyagaraj? In Tamil, he is Thyagaraja. In Telugu, he is Tyagaraja. Why is he made Thyagaraj in Delhi? This is what ‘Hindi imperialism’ does,’’ said Ramesh. Naidu responded by saying that it will be his personal endeavour to ensure that the name is changed. “Definitely, I will get it changed. Don’t worry. ‘Tyagaraja’ is a great musician. The people in Tamil Nadu and in Karnataka love his music,’’ said Naidu.
Missing The Menu
In the farewell speeches to Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu in the Rajya Sabha, the hospitality and scrumptious feasts hosted by Naidu were a common thread. CPM member John Brittas recalled the best non-vegetarian dishes, including prawns, that Naidu served them and how he would get cooks flown in from Vijayawada and Guntur to Delhi. In a lighter vein, he even pointed to BJP President JP Nadda to take note of the fact that many were pleasantly surprised to see such a menu in the BJP office.
