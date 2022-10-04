Delhi Confidential: Peace Talk

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has reached out to leaders of various parties, both ruling and the opposition, to try and ensure that Parliament sessions are disruption free. On Monday, he hosted a dinner for floor leaders of parties which was attended by Leader of the House Piyush Goyal and leaders of Congress, YSRCP, AAP, BJD, TDP, RJD, AIADMK, DMK and JD(U). Dhankhar told the leaders that the issues they have can always be discussed and debated without disruptions and going to the Well of the House. Sources said Congress’s Shaktisinh Gohil — who represented the party since Mallikarjun Kharge was out of Delhi — said the onus is on the government to ensure smooth functioning of the House and statements to this effect made by Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj when the BJP was in the opposition. He said Jaitley and Swaraj used to say that the opposition has only one weapon to draw the attention of the government and urged the Chairman to impress upon the government to allow discussions and debates.