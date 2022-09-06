Delhi Confidential: Path Not Taken

The Congress mocked the government’s move to rename the Rajpath as Kartavya Path, but party leader Milind Deora gave it a thumbs up. Deora tweeted that Kartavya Path was an apt name for a road that leads to the temple of world’s largest democracy. The Congress’s media department head Pawan Khera, meanwhile, took potshots at the government saying it should have renamed Rajpath as ‘Rajdharma Path’ which would have ensured that A B Vajpayee’s soul would rests in peace.
Boosting Segments
After a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers in May, it was decided that the party will identify 144 segments where the BJP candidates had secured second or third positions in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and work in them. Every Union minister was given a few segments to assess the implementation of Central-run programmes on the basis of feedback from booth level. The ministers were to give the report to the party. Sources said there will be a meeting on Tuesday to review the party activities in the said segments. Also, another panel set up to strengthen the BJP’s position at booth level — mainly in southern and eastern states — is also winding up its work.