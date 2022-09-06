Delhi Confidential: Path Not Taken

The Congress mocked the government’s move to rename the Rajpath as Kartavya Path, but party leader Milind Deora gave it a thumbs up. Deora tweeted that Kartavya Path was an apt name for a road that leads to the temple of world’s largest democracy. The Congress’s media department head Pawan Khera, meanwhile, took potshots at the government saying it should have renamed Rajpath as ‘Rajdharma Path’ which would have ensured that A B Vajpayee’s soul would rests in peace.