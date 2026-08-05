Delhi Confidential: Pat on the Back

SEVERAL OPPOSITION MPs seem to be impressed with the “political clarity” of Samajwadi Party’s chief whip in the Lok Sabha, Dharmendra Yadav, when he speaks at the Opposition bloc meetings at Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge’s chamber in Parliament. Some of the Opposition leaders were heard praising Yadav at an event at the Constitution Club of India on Tuesday. One of them said his style of working was very “straightforward”, something that other party leaders should try to emulate. Yadav takes charge of party affairs in Parliament when SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is busy or travelling.

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JOURNALISTS EXPECTING soundbites from MPs attending Parliament were left confused, and mildly amused, when BJP MP Ravi Kishan told them he was observing a “maun vrat (vow of silence)” as advised by his Pandit ji (priest). The Gorakhpur MP went on to verbally request the journalists to let him remain shaant (quiet) so as to honour his “maun vrat”.