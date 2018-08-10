Delhi Confidential: Pat for Ravi Shankar Prasad

Ravi Shankar Prasad Ravi Shankar Prasad

Three years after receiving an unpleasant remark from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar — who is now in the NDA fold — on call drops on BSNL network, Union IT minister has got a place in the list of top most influential people in digital government published by Apolitical, an NGO based out of United Kingdom. The NGO has published a list of world’s 100 most influential people in Digital Government for 2018 and Prasad features in the top twenty. Apolitical is an independent NGO which has brought out this list based on their independent assessment of the global digital space and featuring in the top twenty is being seen as an appreciation for Prasad who as minister is spearheading the flagship Digital India initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Staff crunch

With a view to preempt any criticism of the Centre over incidents of sexual abuse in government-funded children’s homes, the Union government has finally appointed a fourth member to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR). Two of the six seats still remain vacant. Since the last three years, the apex child rights body was functioning with only three members which is half its required strength under law. Even with the new appointment, by October-end, two more members’ terms are set to get over. The term of NCPCR chairperson Stuti Kacker too will expire in September. However, sources state that at least the process to find her replacement is underway.

In A Lighter vein

After heated exchanges between treasury benches and the Opposition during the discussion on the GST Bill, a mischief by a TMC MP triggered some laughter in Lok Sabha on Thursday. While Congress’s Mallikarjun Kharge and Finance Minister Piyush Goyal were arguing, TMC MP from Basirhat, Idris Ali, wrote “Bharat Ratna Goyalji” on a piece of paper and put it on the microphone before him. NCP’s Supriya Sule read it and gestured to Goyal to read it. Goyal tried to, but could not, even after Ali raised the piece of paper. Then BJP MP Nishikant Dubey came to the front row and read it out to Goyal, who was seen smiling widely.

Delhi Darshan

Chinese ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui and his wife are rediscovering the city these days. His wife, Jiang Yili, who studied in Delhi University decades ago, and officiates as the Principal of Sunshine School of Chinese embassy, visited National Handicrafts and Handlooms Museum, along with women diplomats and their children last weekend. They apparently really enjoyed the traditional Indian art there.

