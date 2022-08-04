Delhi Confidential: Past & Present

August 4, 2022 1:38:44 am
In her maiden speech in the Rajya Sabha, nominated member P T Usha, while recounting her dream to pursue athletics, mentioned two Prime Ministers — Indira Gandhi and Narendra Modi. “…myself being a girl from remote Payyoli in Kerala, a village without any facilities to pursue my sporting dreams, met and spoke for the first time to the then Prime Minister late Indira Priyadarshiniji, which was one of the most precious moments of my life,” Usha said. “…Running up to the year 2000 and training my younger generation till yesterday, this devotee [referring to herself] has dedicated herself to the betterment of Indian sports and, once again, had the rare privilege to meet Hon’ble Shri Narendra Modiji, the most admired Prime Minister…,” Usha said.
Poet’s Popularity
After a tiring day in the House, some of the Opposition MPs got a chance to spend the evening in a refreshing ambiance. The occasion was a discussion on the English translation of DMK MP T Sumathy Thamizhachi Thangapandian’s Tamil short stories at the Constitution Club. Being a leading Tamil poet, Sumathy certainly has hordes of fans in her home state but the crowd at the venue was a clear evidence to her popularity in Parliament, too. More than a dozen MPs from various parties attended the event. M Kanimozhi (DMK), Supriya Sule (NCP), Shashi Tharoor (Congress), and Sougata Ray (TMC) spoke about how Sumathy’s is a pleasant presence during the “boring” sessions in Parliament. Ray went on to say that even if Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla calls for a meeting, so many MPs wouldn’t be present.
Protest Singing
With Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla giving a stringent warning that no MP should exhibit placards inside the House, the Opposition had to innovate to protest in the House. On Wednesday, when the House met in the second half, Congress MPs stormed the well of the House and started singing Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram and Saare Jahan Se Achha to register their protest. Congress MP from Kerala Ramya Haridas was leading the band and others repeated the lines she recited. Many BJP members were amused to see that the MPs sang both the songs almost to the last line.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Kangana Ranaut accuses Aamir Khan of masterminding negativity around Laal Singh Chaddha: 'A Hollywood remake would not have worked anyway'
Women's cricket: India vs Barbados
Aamir Khan says he regrets not spending much time with Ira, Junaid in the early years: ‘I’m a changed person now’
Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’Premium
Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Latest News
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruits
Researchers lose contact with 4th of 5 Olive Ridley turtles tagged for first time
Two more FIRs against colony residents in dispute with power provider
FYJC first merit list: Cut-offs drop across streams
Once a famous Dalit icon and singer, Bant Singh now lives in penury
After Pathankot chopper crash, pilot’s family wants proper training, equipment in Army Aviation Corps
Transgender’s removal from shelter home: Delhi HC pulls up UP Police for whisking away 22-yr-old, Delhi cops for assisting
Aamir Khan says he regrets not spending much time with Ira, Junaid in the early years: ‘I’m a changed person now’
TVSN Prasad is now Haryana’s addl chief secy home, Anurag Rastogi finance secretary
CWG: Raised by single mother, a cop, Tulika Maan battles odds to win judo silver medal
Government hikes sugarcane FRP by Rs 15/quintal for 2022-23 season
Mann cuts down PPSC strength from 10 to 5