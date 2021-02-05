Delhi Confidential: Past, Present

BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia defended his party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech in Rajya Sabha on Thursday as part of the motion of thanks to the President’s address. During his speech, he also pointed to what he called was Congress’s “hypocrisy” on farm bills. After he finished, House Chairman Venkaiah Naidu called on Digvijaya Singh, Scindia’s former colleague in the Congress, to speak. The awkwardness of the situation evoked laughter from the MPs present in the House. However, Singh complimented Scindia on his speech, saying he defended and presented the BJP’s side as well as he used to do for the Congress in the past. Singh then said his blessings are always with Scindia, irrespective of the party he is in.

New Address

Veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who was elected to Rajya Sabha in June, has been allocated the 10, Rajaji Marg residence. The address is special. It was earlier occupied by two former Presidents – A P J Abdul Kalam and Pranab Mukherjee. Kharge is yet to move in as some renovation work is still going on there. Kharge is also at the centre of heated speculation in the Congress on whether the veteran, who was leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha in the last term, will take over as Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha since incumbent Ghulam Nabi Azad’s term is ending on February 15. Among the contenders are Congress deputy leader and veteran Anand Sharma.

The Beard

YSRCP MP Margani Bharat, an actor-turned-politician, has became a talking point in Parliament corridors because of his long beard. While some attributed it to the lockdown period, Bharat disclosed the secret: it’s the look for his new movie role. In the yet to be named film, Bharat plays the role of an IPS officer who has annoyed local politicians with his noble deeds for the poor and destitute people. The role required the actor to grow his beard.

The Sortie

Bengaluru has been the venue of the Aero India show for years, and the focus this year has been on the indigenously designed and manufactured Light Combat Aircraft Tejas Mk-1A. On Thursday, Tejasvi Surya, the 30-year-old Lok Sabha member from Bangalore South, came to visit the show. Not only was he given a tour of the entire venue, showing all the aircraft that are showcased, he even got the chance to fly around in one of them. Tejasvi was taken on a sortie on the Tejas. When he returned, he called it Bengaluru’s gift to India, as the aircraft is manufactured in the city as well.