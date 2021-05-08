Delhi confidential: Party Praise

At the Congress Parliamentary Party meeting on Friday, Indian Youth Congress president B V Srinivas came in for much praise from MPs and leaders for running an effective machinery providing help to Covid patients. Congress president Sonia Gandhi too pointed out that the Youth Congress’s efforts have been particularly noteworthy. Interestingly, at the press conference addressed by Mallikarjun Kharge, Abhishek Singhvi and Gaurav Gogoi later, all of them made it a point to stress that the good work being done by Srivinas and the Youth Congress at the activation of Rahul Gandhi had come in for praise at the meeting.

Pointing Fingers

Although the state unit of the party is primarily being blamed for the BJP’s poor performance in Kerala, the central leadership does not appear to be in a position to wash its hands off. A section of party leaders in Kerala are blaming the role of a senior leader in the organisation for the “wrong decisions and flawed strategy” for Kerala. The senior leader apparently has strong influence on the state unit president and the Union Minister he is close to. Earlier this week, a meeting of Kerala leaders, including district presidents, convened by general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh to assess the election results did not find many participants. According to sources, not even 50 per cent of the leaders attended the meeting. The state leaders are now waiting for the national leadership to call a stock-taking meeting so that they can air their complaints.

Calling It Quits

The Election Commission (EC) has recently been under harsh glare with political parties and High Courts being critical of its handling of the Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry amidst the pandemic. On Friday, an advocate in the EC’s panel of counsel in the Supreme Court resigned, saying his “values are not in consonance” with the poll panel at this time. The resignation set tongues wagging about the EC’s conduct yet again. Grapevine has it that the lawyer resigned since he did not agree with the Commission’s decision to file an SLP in the Supreme Court against Madras High Court’s “murder” remark. However, a spokesperson for the EC said on Friday that the lawyer concerned had not handled any case of the poll panel since 2019.