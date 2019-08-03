Delhi confidential

Discuss, Don’t Debate

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has called for ‘samvaad’ (dialogue) in place of ‘vaad’ (argument) and ‘vivaad’ (controversy) to promote unity and make the world a better place. In his opening remarks at ‘Samvaad with Sadhguru’, Naidu referred to the need for inner peace and tranquil minds to face various challenges that flow from mechanical lifestyle and work pressures that are making lives stressful. Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev addressed Supreme Court judges, ministers, Members of Parliament, top officials of the Union government and Parliament and other invitees at Uparashtrapati Niwas on Friday. He spoke on causes and consequences of individual stress and ways to manage it.

No Questions, Please

Coming on the back of restrictions on journalists’ entry to North Block, reporters were told at a hurriedly called press briefing organised by the Finance Ministry on Friday that only a statement will be read out by officials, and that no questions would be allowed. The justification offered was that this was the “beginning of the process of weekly briefings”, and that the no-questions rule was “in line with MEA [Ministry of External Affairs] briefings”.

Success Ashore

British High Commissioner Dominic Asquith is quite pleased about a rare feat by two British diplomats posted at the High Commission in New Delhi. The two diplomats were among 2,400 swimmers from 59 countries to compete in the 31st Bosporus Cross-Continent Swimming — an annual event described as one of the best open-water swimming events in the world – and completed in just over an hour. Katherine Ryan, who looks after regional issues at the British High Commission, swam the Bosphorous in one hour and six minutes. Turkish swimmers grabbed top spots in both men’s and women’s category.