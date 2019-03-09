Delhi Confidential: Packing A Surprise

Packing A Surprise

Akhilesh Yadav Friday took the Samajwadi Party by surprise by announcing the candidature of wife Dimple Yadav from Kannauj Lok Sabha seat. After the UP Assembly elections in 2017, Akhilesh had publicly said that Dimple would not contest elections. Many in the party thought Akhilesh himself would contest from Kannauj. Now that Dimple’s name has been announced, a guessing game in on in the party regarding Akhilesh’s seat. The buzz is that he will contest from either Azamgarh or Sambhal. The question is where will the SP field Tej Pratap Singh Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s grandnephew. He is an MP from Mainpuri seat, which was vacated by Mulayam after 2014. This time, Mulayam is contesting from Mainpuri.

Crossover Curbed

The Congress seems to have managed to placate sulking Gujarat Congress leader Alpesh Thakor. There was speculation that he could join the BJP, and that the ruling party had offered him a ministerial berth. Thakor today met Congress veteran Ahmed Patel and party’s Gujarat in-charge Rajeev Satav, following which party leaders exuded confidence that he will remain in the Congress. Party leaders said Thakor’s demands for a adequate representation to his community would be addressed. Thakor is president of OBC-SC-ST Ekta Manch and Gujarat Kshatriya Thakor Sena.

With The Forces

Following the Pulwama terror attack, the paramilitary forces have seen a sudden surge in their following on social media. While there have been many new online followers of the CRPF, which lost 40 of its men in the attack, and the BSF, the CISF and the ITBP have also seen their following increase by nearly 50 per cent in the days since. Before the Pulwama attack, CRPF’s Twitter handle had 2.75 lakh followers, which is now 4.24 lakh. In the same period, followers of BSF increased from 2.35 lakh to 3.26 lakh, ITBP’s from 1.10 lakh to 1.5 lakh, CISF’s from 1.05 lakh to 1.4 lakh, and SSB’s from 80,000 to

1.1 lakh.