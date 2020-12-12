Delhi Confidential: Open Suggestion

B L Santhosh

BJP general secretary (organisation ) B L Santhosh has in the past left his followers amused with some of his tweets. But on Friday, he surprised many with his directions to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on social media. Santhosh tweeted that the minister “should initiate an exercise of documenting all small, big clinical experiments in and around Covid 19 related ICUs & wards”. Pointing out that pulmonologists, physicians, diabetes and other experts will have a wealth of knowledge, he said the unpredictability of the diseases would make the knowledge more valuable. “These documents will be India’s contribution to humanity at large. The documentation should be open sourced, tech driven, unbiased, duly monitored to weed out repetitions & unsubstantiated claims,” he said in a series of tweets. Although the suggestion is positive, many in the party wondered why the general secretary was doing it on his Twitter handle.

Floating Ideas

NCP CHIEF Sharad Pawar on Friday dismissed as “false news” media reports that he may take over the leadership of UPA alliance from Congress president Sonia Gandhi. This came a day after the Congress denied any such development. While laughing off the reports, some Congress leaders, however, did suggest that Pawar should be made convener of the opposition alliance since he has the political heft to effectively coordinate with leaders of opposition parties, which used to be Ahmed Patel’s forte. But the Congress leaders were unsure if Pawar would accept to work as convener of the alliance headed by Gandhi.

Kochi Calling

On the 5th anniversary of the Paris agreement on Saturday, French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain, German Ambassador Walter J Lindner and the Ambassador of the EU to India Ugo Astuto will visit Kochi. During their visit, the three envoys will see Kochi’s low carbon transport network. They will board the water metro financed by a German investment bank and visit the Cochin Shipyard, where the construction of a 100-seat boat is underway, and will ride e-buses and e-rickshaws. They will also visit the Kochi Metro, which has received both financial as well as technical support from France, Germany and the EU.

