scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Delhi Confidential: Online Order

Sometimes lessons in life come the hard way. On Wednesday, it was the turn of Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to PM (EAC-PM) Bibek Debroy, it seems.

Sometimes lessons in life come the hard way. On Wednesday, it was the turn of Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to PM (EAC-PM) Bibek Debroy, it seems. Debroy recently ordered an iron from an e-commerce major. The company delivered him a box but when he opened it, he found something else inside. Debroy took to Twitter to share his experience. But he had an admission also to make. “Have written limericks when others suffered. Now at the receiving end. Ordered a Philips iron through Amazon, as shown in the box. Inside the box, no iron. Instead, some kind of brush and an unidentified object, resembling top of a conch-shell,” he wrote.

Selfless Service

With the BJP gearing up for a fierce battle in Karnataka early next year, the party wants to focus on the Old Mysore area that sends 80 legislators to the Assembly, and where the party is comparatively weak. While Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be holding a number of rallies — at least one big rally every fortnight —, his predecessor BS Yeddyurappa will take rounds of the region urging the electorate to vote for the Bommai-led party. This, party leaders say, will have deep impact given the emotional connect the voters have with Yeddyurappa. When a four-time CM and a three-time leader of Opposition will campaign for the party without him being at the top, the “selflessness” will move the voters, they believe.

Local Connection

When the BJP appoints state in-charges, it also look for a leader’s personal connect with the state one will be dealing with. For instance, party’s successive in-charges of West Bengal, be it incumbent Sunil Bansal, or his predecessors Varun Gandhi, or Siddharth Nath Singh or Kailash Vijayvargiya, all had some connection with the state. In the recent appointments, Rajya Sabha MP Radha Mohan Das Agarwal was appointed in-charge of Lakshadweep and co-incharge of Kerala. A physician by profession, Agarwal, a former MLA and Hindu Mahasabha leader from Gorakhpur, has a strong Kerala connection as his wife Ragini is a Malayalee. The BJP leadership hopes that Agarwal’s family connection will come handy while discharging his duties.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘National List of Essent...Premium
UPSC Key-September 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘National List of Essent...
Eye on the graph, how Himachal Police is working to check crime, NYPD stylePremium
Eye on the graph, how Himachal Police is working to check crime, NYPD style
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guestsPremium
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: ZatkoPremium
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: Zatko

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 15-09-2022 at 02:41:01 am
Next Story

In Northeast Delhi, some govt schools not running full time: PIL in HC

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 14: Latest News
Advertisement