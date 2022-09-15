Delhi Confidential: Online Order

Sometimes lessons in life come the hard way. On Wednesday, it was the turn of Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to PM (EAC-PM) Bibek Debroy, it seems. Debroy recently ordered an iron from an e-commerce major. The company delivered him a box but when he opened it, he found something else inside. Debroy took to Twitter to share his experience. But he had an admission also to make. “Have written limericks when others suffered. Now at the receiving end. Ordered a Philips iron through Amazon, as shown in the box. Inside the box, no iron. Instead, some kind of brush and an unidentified object, resembling top of a conch-shell,” he wrote.

Selfless Service

With the BJP gearing up for a fierce battle in Karnataka early next year, the party wants to focus on the Old Mysore area that sends 80 legislators to the Assembly, and where the party is comparatively weak. While Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be holding a number of rallies — at least one big rally every fortnight —, his predecessor BS Yeddyurappa will take rounds of the region urging the electorate to vote for the Bommai-led party. This, party leaders say, will have deep impact given the emotional connect the voters have with Yeddyurappa. When a four-time CM and a three-time leader of Opposition will campaign for the party without him being at the top, the “selflessness” will move the voters, they believe.

Local Connection

When the BJP appoints state in-charges, it also look for a leader’s personal connect with the state one will be dealing with. For instance, party’s successive in-charges of West Bengal, be it incumbent Sunil Bansal, or his predecessors Varun Gandhi, or Siddharth Nath Singh or Kailash Vijayvargiya, all had some connection with the state. In the recent appointments, Rajya Sabha MP Radha Mohan Das Agarwal was appointed in-charge of Lakshadweep and co-incharge of Kerala. A physician by profession, Agarwal, a former MLA and Hindu Mahasabha leader from Gorakhpur, has a strong Kerala connection as his wife Ragini is a Malayalee. The BJP leadership hopes that Agarwal’s family connection will come handy while discharging his duties.