Delhi confidential: On Track

Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s visit is on schedule as of now, it appears. He is likely to come on April 25-26 but will not visit other cities as planned earlier. His last visit for the Republic Day parade was cancelled at the last minute due to the Covid surge in the UK because of its mutant stain. But, South Block is keeping its fingers crossed, as there are still about 10 days to go for the visit.

In Support

Delivering the 26th Annual Sunanda Bhandare Memorial Lecture on Great Women of History, Supreme Court judge Rohinton Nariman who is also a member of the collegium expressed hope that the day is not far for the first female Chief Justice of India. His remarks came a day after CJI S A Bobde, who heads the collegium, made similar observations in court. With a new CJI set to take over next week, all eyes in the legal circles are on justice N V Ramana and other members of the collegium to walk the talk and break the prolonged deadlock in the collegium.

Taking Precautions

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was to address a press conference on Friday at the party headquarters on the Covid crisis. All arrangements were made at the AICC lawns but the media interaction was cancelled at the last moment. No reason was given. Hours ahead of this, senior leader Randeep Surjewala, who is also the party’s communication department head, revealed he has tested Covid positive. Surjewala had addressed a press conference and interacted with journalists at the Congress headquarters two days ago. Sources in the party said Gandhi was advised against exposing himself. Moreover, leaders said he will anyway be speaking on Saturday at the meeting of the Congress Working Committee, which has been convened to discuss the Covid situation.