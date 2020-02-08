Delhi Confidential: On The Move

On Friday, Mahesh Sharma moved to his new official residence at 13, Talkatora Road, where Pranab Mukherjee stayed for a long time before moving to Rashtrapati Bhavan. On Friday, Mahesh Sharma moved to his new official residence at 13, Talkatora Road, where Pranab Mukherjee stayed for a long time before moving to Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Former Union Minister and BJP MP from Noida Mahesh Sharma seems to have an invisible connect with Rashtrapati Bhavan. After he became a member of 16th Lok Sabha, the house allotted to him was 10, Rajaji Marg, where former president A P J Abdul Kalam lived till his death. Sharma had to vacate the double-storey heritage building for Pranab Mukherjee when he retired from the presidential post in 2017. Sharma then moved to 10, Akbar Road. When the BJP picked Ram Nath Kovind as its presidential candidate, Sharma had to leave that house for him so that he could prepare for the presidential election. He got the house back, but he lost the ministerial post when the BJP returned to power in 2019. On Friday, Sharma moved to his new official residence at 13, Talkatora Road, where Pranab Mukherjee stayed for a long time before moving to Rashtrapati Bhavan.

New Innings

After a five-year stint as Prasar Bharati chairperson, A Surya Prakash, who is retiring on Saturday, will soon come up with a book on the office of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India. The former journalist has been looking at the institution from Nehruvian times and the book will have a critical view of its functioning since then. Surya Prakash, who has always taken interest in the Constitution and parliamentary matters, also has plans to continue vlogging on these topics in Hindi, English and Kannada.

House Mattters

Private Members’ business is rarely taken as seriously in Parliament as the government’s legislative business. On Friday, a Bill moved in Rajya Sabha by Narendra Jadhav related to foreign investment in financial services, critical infrastructure and technology affecting national security was being discussed. The government did not seem too keen for a minister’s response or a vote on it. BJP member Mahesh Poddar spoke for over 25 minutes and BJP had overshot its time by 45 minutes just as the day’s business was about to end. As Poddar finished speaking, MoS, Finance, Anurag Thakur turned to him and said, “You are today’s Man of the Match” and gave him a thumbs up. Earlier, Cabinet Minister Piyush Goyal was seen telling Anil Agrawal to speak longer when his turn comes. But just as Agrawal started speaking, the Chair moved on to a statement to be made by the Health Minister.

