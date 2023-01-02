Delhi Confidential: On Song

With the growing popularity of Indian dance and music among foreigners, there has been a concern over distortions amid the mushrooming of training centres. The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) is now toying with the idea of donning the role of an accrediting agency to ensure authentic knowledge dissemination. To begin the process, ICCR president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe has launched a programme to offer classes at many of its 37 centres abroad. The Council has arranged some online and offline tutors. On Sunday, ICCR organised a joint performance of the winners of the Pratibha Sangam, a first-of-its-kind competition in seven genres in which around 270 young artistes from 25 countries participated, including Odissi dancer Abtin Javid from Iran. They will also be performing at Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, too, in Indore later this month.

Envoy Support

The Indian embassy in Argentina seized an opportunity as the South American country reached the finals of the football World Cup in Qatar. Indian Ambassador in Argentina Dinesh Bhatia, a veteran diplomat, pushed video clips of crowds in Kerala and West Bengal cheering for Argentina. He also took part in the celebrations on Argentina’s victory and posted a video of ‘puttu’ (a rice dish from Kerala) in Argentinian colours.

Bringing Order

In the pre-Covid days, lawyers appearing before the Supreme Court used to mark their presence on a piece of paper called the ‘appearance slip’ and hand it over to the court officials who would then register their presence in the Record of Proceedings. With the SC switching to virtual hearings during the pandemic, these slips were emailed to the respective court staff. After the restrictions eased, some courts in SC used to entertain the physical slips while others followed the email route. Now, the SC is introducing an online module for marking appearance from Monday. The advocates-on-record can mark the appearances of the advocates appearing in the court on the official webpage or through the official mobile application.