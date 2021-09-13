Delhi confidential: On Song

MINORITY AFFAIRS Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi’s writing skills are being put to good use. The minister has penned lyrics for a new jingle for the Women and Child Development Ministry’s Poshan Abhiyan campaign. The ministry runs a special campaign for a whole month in September each year called Poshan Maah or month. For the campaign, Naqvi’s song has been sung by playback singer Sudesh Bhonsle. The song begins with the lyrics: “Nutrition pe karo attention, sahi poshan se deh ko roshan”, and has several catchy lines to convey the message.

The Divide

CPI GENERAL secretary D Raja’s support to Annie Raja for her remarks against Kerala Police – that it was the RSS elements in the state police which caused the incidents of atrocities against women in the Left-ruled state – has deeply divided the party with central and state leaderships in two sides. Party state secretary Kanam Rajendran has gone public, saying he does not agree with the Rajas on this. According to Rajendran, even if Raja is the general secretary, he should follow party lines. Women leaders in Kerala CPI went to the extent of saying that Raja forgot for a while that he was the party chief and behaved like just being Annie’s husband. The controversy over Annie Raja’s comment is nothing but internal friction on caste lines in the CPI, a section in the party said.

Yoga Break

THE GOVERNMENT wants to promote five-minute yoga breaks among its employees in offices. AYUSH Ministry has developed a module, endorsed by experts, to refresh, de-stress and refocus employees at workplaces and to enhance their productivity and efficiency. The ministry has developed a mobile app called “Y Break”. Now it has requested all government ministries and departments to issue necessary directions so that government employees download the app and enjoy the fruits of 10-minute yoga breaks at work.