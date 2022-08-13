Delhi Confidential: On-site Meetings

After taking over the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, one big change minister Bhupender Yadav has made is the way the ministry celebrates the special days. He made sure that meetings of the important bodies under the ministry are conducted at a location that has some relevance to the subject. So, the meeting of the National Tiger Conservation Authority in March was held in Pakke Tiger Reserve in Arunachal Pradesh, and the International Tiger Day in July was celebrated in Tadoba-Andhari National Park in Maharashtra, while a Project Elephant event was held in Rajaji National Reserve in Dehradun in March. The minister took a trip to Sultanpur lake in Haryana to observe the World Wetland Day. On Friday, Bhupender Yadav went to Periyar, Kerala, to observe the World Elephant Day. In order to make the visit memorable, Yadav took a morning boat journey in Periyar Lake to get the glimpse of its beauty and the animals.

Next Cong President

Setting in motion the exercise for election of the next Congress president, the Madhusudan Mistry-headed Central Election Authority is said to have written to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, proposing the timeline for the election process. Sources said the leadership is keen on completing the election process before the start of the Bharat Yatra on Sept 7. According to the broad schedule announced earlier, the party has to elect a new president between Aug 21 and Sept 20. Sonia is expected to convene a meeting of the CWC soon to approve the timeline. With Rahul Gandhi not willing to contest, there is much interest in the party on who will be the next president. While some leaders believe Sonia will be persuaded to continue, many others argue a status quo will be disastrous. Among the names doing the rounds include that of Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

Back To Basics

Relieved of his duties as a Union minister, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has been spending a lot of time in Uttar Pradesh, particularly Rampur. On Thursday, Naqvi was in Amroha, where he paid tributes to the UP Prachar Adhishthata of Arya Samaj, late Harish Chandra Arya. On Friday, he attended a party meeting with Rampur BJP chief Abhay Gupta. On Saturday, he will join residents and party workers at Rampur’s Mahatma Gandhi maidan for a Tiranga festival where kites in Tricolour will be flown. Kite-flying has been an old tradition in Rampur and the residents have made the tricolour kites on their own.