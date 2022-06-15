Delhi Confidential: On Light Path

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who announced the Agnipath scheme with regard to the new recruitment path for the armed forces on Tuesday, was in a light mood throughout the event. After he introduced the scheme, journalists’ questions were directed at either the Army Chief or the Navy Chief. In the last 10 minutes of the hour-long press conference, Singh intervened and encouraged journalists to question the Air Force Chief as well, saying “look towards the sky as well. I see you are restricting yourself to just land and water”. A few minutes later, responding to a question if India’s neighbouring nations have a similar scheme, Singh quipped, “Humne kisi ke nakal karne ki koshish nahi ki hai…jo nakal karke apni akal badhaane ki koshish karte hain, unki shakal bigad jaati hai. (We have not tried to copy anyone…those who try to copy others end up losing face)”