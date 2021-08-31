Delhi confidential: On His Mark, Get Set…

With the BJP national leadership eyeing Telangana as its next focus state, state party chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar has embarked on the tried-and-tested method of mass mobilisation — padayatra — to begin his preparations for the next elections. Kumar, who has received the go-ahead from both BJP chief J P Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah, is on a walkathon towards ‘Democratic Telangana’. Started from Hyderabad’s Charminar on August 28, the yatra, covering 750 km in the first phase, will be completed in 55 days. Around 300 BJP karyakartas have enrolled themselves to walk along with Kumar on the first day. He is expected to highlight various welfare schemes introduced by the Centre, besides listening to people’s grievances. Party leaders say this will be the beginning of BJP’s election preparations in the southern state.

Onward Journey

Senior diplomat P Harish has been named India’s ambassador to Germany. Harish has been Indian envoy to Vietnam and is now a senior official in South Block. As Indian envoy in Berlin, he will have to navigate the relationship with Germany, where German Chancellor Angela Merkel is slated to leave office.

Farewell To Arms

Outgoing ITBP D-G S S Deswal, who retires on Tuesday, has the unique distinction of having headed every Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) barring the CISF. As ITBP D-G, he was given additional charge of various forces in the absence of regular chiefs six times — twice for BSF and NSG, and once each for CRPF and SSB. At one point during his tenure he was commanding CRPF, BSF and ITBP together, putting him next only to the Army chief as commander of so many personnel (close to 7 lakh). Many in these forces will likely heave a sigh of relief on Tuesday, as whenever he took charge of any of these forces he made all officers and personnel walk hundreds of kilometers, leading the contingent himself in a bid to keep everyone fit.