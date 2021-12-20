Delhi confidential: Bollywood Talk

DURING HIS meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday, Tajikistan Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin disclosed that he was a fan of Bollywood movies. He said his favourite actor has always been Dharmendra. To this, Birla told him that Dharmendra’s wife Hema Malini and his son Sunny Deol were both MPs. The Tajik minister also sang the song Roop Tera Mastana from Aradhana. Sources said Bollywood appears to have become a major point in diplomatic talks. Earlier, even the Mongolian delegation told the Speaker about their love for Himanshu Soni, the actor who played Buddha in the series Buddha-Rajaon Ka Raja.

Reaching Out

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi’s advice to his ministers to travel around to reach out to the youth appears to have yielded some positive results for Rajeev Chandrasekhar. The Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, who was in Dubai earlier this month, happened to meet a young entrepreneur at the India stall of Dubai Expo, who wanted to meet him separately. The minister had assured him that he would give time if he comes to India. This weekend, Chandrasekhar, who in Lucknow for a start-up inauguration, met the same person at the function. The minister then went ahead and helped him get some assistance from the state government as he had requested. The minister cites the incident to emphasise on the need to travel around and reach out.

V-P’s Day Out

IT IS not very often that the Vice-President of the country gets to enjoy a day as a normal citizen. Over the weekend, M Venkaiah Naidu had such a day when he attended the convocation ceremony of his granddaughter Immani Sushma Chaudhary at a private university in the National Capital Rregion. Requested to speak at the ceremony, which he visited in his personal capacity along with his wife, Naidu asserted that education has the capacity to revolutionise society.