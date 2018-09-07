Delhi Confidential: Old hands

Ahmed Patel Ahmed Patel

Old Hands

IN RAHUL Gandhi’s new Congress, it is still those from the old guard who are acting as a bridge between the party and others in the opposition. So it was left to veterans Ahmed Patel and Ashok Gehlot to reach out to leaders of other parties seeking their support for a co-ordinated Bharat Bandh call on September 10. Patel rang up leaders sitting in Sharad Yadav’s residence. Patel and Gehlot also chaired meetings of AICC general secretaries and in charges and PCC presidents. Patel, the new AICC treasurer, did not miss the opportunity to tell the PCC presidents to raise resources to deal with the severe cash crunch. In fact, the message from the two leaders was — strengthen the organisation and raise resources ahead of the general elections.

Making A Point

WHILE THREE of the judges of the five-judge Constitution bench, which delivered the landmark ruling decriminalising Section 377, read out their respective judgements in detail, Justice Indu Malhotra whose turn came last was very crisp. In the brief time, Justice Malhotra, the only woman judge on the bench, pointed out something which others had not — that the provision will continue to apply for all Acts of carnal intercourse against minors.

Early Hints

THE DISSOLUTION of Telangana Assembly on Thursday did not come as a surprise to the Election Commission. In fact, last month, Rajiv Sharma, adviser to the Chief Minister, was in Delhi and had called on two of the three Election Commissioners. During his meeting, Sharma is learnt to have dropped enough hints on the intention of the state government to go in for early elections.

Tenure Over

THE ONE-YEAR tenure of parliamentary standing committees got over on August 31. Sources indicate that the reconstitution has been held up because the BJP has not been able to complete its own in-house strategising. Of these panels, the Standing Committee on Finance has put the ruling party to a lot of discomfort over the issue of demonetisation. The composition of fresh panels would reveal how the BJP plans countering the Opposition.

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App