Delhi Confidential: Office Bonding

NEW RAILWAY Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is already winning hearts of the staff at Rail Bhawan. Officers who have interacted with him say the minister appeared driven about the task at hand and also motivated them. On a round of Rail Bhawan on Friday, Vaishnaw hugged a junior railway staff in a section after he was told that the man had graduated from the same college as him. In a video taken by a staff, Vaishnaw is seen saying, “We will all work a lot and have fun working together.”

Reaching Out

AT A time the BJP is trying hard to make inroads into the Sikh community, especially with farmer unions from Punjab protesting against the three farm Bills since December, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday tweeted about learning tenets of Sikhism from a Congress MP. Modi tweeted, in English as well as Gurmukhi, that he “received the first copy of the book, ‘The Ramayana of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji’, penned by Late Mrs Baljit Kaur Tulsi Ji, who is the mother of noted lawyer Shri K T S Tulsi Ji”. In another tweet, he said, “During our interaction, the learned Shri K T S Tulsi Ji spoke about the noble tenets of Sikhism and also recited Gurbani Shabad. I was touched by his gesture.” He also shared the audio of Tulsi reciting the Shabad. A Senior Advocate in Supreme Court, Tulsi is a Congress Rajya Sabha member from Chhattisgarh.

RSS Huddle

THE RSS is organising its first all-India leadership meet since the pandemic began at Chitrakoot in Uttar Pradesh. The three-day meet, which began on Friday, will discuss organisational issues. It is being presided over by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat with general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale and five joint general secretaries in attendance. The Akhil Bharatiya Prant Pracharak Baithak, a meeting of all state-level pracharaks, was canceled last year due to the pandemic. To ensure Covid protocols are followed, the number of participants attending the meeting physically has been restricted. The rest of the participants will join digitally.