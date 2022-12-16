Delhi Confidential: Offer You Can’t Refuse

So, when TDP member Jayadev Galla asked Puri about the ministry's move to stop work on the masterplan for Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh, Puri said the question was “far removed” from what he had come prepared for but said he would be happy to invite him for a cup of tea or coffee and sit down with him.

As questions were asked from his two ministries — Housing and Urban Affairs, and Petroleum and Natural Gases — in Parliament, Union minister Hardeep Puri on Thursday invited MPs to his office for a cup of coffee or tea to get more details. So, when TDP member Jayadev Galla asked Puri about the ministry’s move to stop work on the masterplan for Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh, Puri said the question was “far removed” from what he had come prepared for but said he would be happy to invite him for a cup of tea or coffee and sit down with him. As Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury chipped in to ask, “Sir, coffee or high tea?”, pat came Puri’s reply: “Whatever you prefer, and depending on the time of the day. If you like to come a little (late) in the evening, we can organise that, too.” The response seemed to have cheered the Opposition benches, with members thumping desks in appreciation.