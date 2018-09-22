Delhi Confidential: Offence On Defence

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

When former French President Francois Hollande shocked the government with his comment that the Indian government had proposed Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence as the India partner in the 36-fighter jet deal, and that France had not been given a choice, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was in Cairo in talks to deepen the India-Egypt defence ties. Sitharaman was expected to visit France for a meeting with her counterpart there this week, but has called it off. Meanwhile, opposition parties saw the disclosure on a French website as the “Swedish Radio” moment of the BJP, in reference to the exposure of Bofors case.

Read: Govt denied role but ex-French President Hollande says, ‘Indian Govt proposed Reliance, had no choice’

Good Gesture

The incident of an attack on a railway gateman in Haryana had come to light just before Railway Board chairman Ashwani Lohani left for Germany on an official visit three days ago. On Friday, right after landing in Delhi, Lohani went to the hospital and met the gateman, still recovering. He is learnt to have told the victim and his family that the Railways will get the best treatment available in India for him and put pressure on the state government to nab the attackers.

Interesting Audience

The recently conducted RSS event at Vigyan Bhavan had people from all walks of life. As RSS chief attempted to redefine the Sangh, carefully listening in the audience was former BSP MP Dhananjay Singh, who, along with his wife, is facing trial for murder of a domestic help. Singh’s name had recently cropped up in the murder of UP gangster Munna Bajrangi after his wife took the Rajput politician’s name. At the event, Singh was also seen hobnobbing with top Sangh functionaries. He was expelled from the BSP following charges of murdering the help.

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App