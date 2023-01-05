Delhi Confidential: Of Cats and Stage

It seems there is something between cats and Supreme Court judges. After Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, it emerges that outgoing judge, Justice S Abdul Nazeer, is also fond of cats and had two of them. Supreme Court Bar Association president, senior advocate Vikas Singh, revealed this at a farewell organised on Wednesday by the Bar association in honour of Justice Nazeer, who retires on Thursday. One of his cats, however, died about three months ago, it is learnt. The CJI, too, has two cats — Josh and Joshua, one a local breed and the other a Persian. At the farewell event, CJI Chandrachud disclosed that during his college days, Justice Nazeer was very fond of theatre — “he would compose plays, write his dialogues, the songs, render the composition, and interestingly, he was the female lead singer himself in his own play(s).”