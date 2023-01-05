Delhi Confidential: Of Cats and Stage

It seems there is something between cats and Supreme Court judges. After Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, it emerges that outgoing judge, Justice S Abdul Nazeer, is also fond of cats and had two of them. Supreme Court Bar Association president, senior advocate Vikas Singh, revealed this at a farewell organised on Wednesday by the Bar association in honour of Justice Nazeer, who retires on Thursday. One of his cats, however, died about three months ago, it is learnt. The CJI, too, has two cats — Josh and Joshua, one a local breed and the other a Persian. At the farewell event, CJI Chandrachud disclosed that during his college days, Justice Nazeer was very fond of theatre — “he would compose plays, write his dialogues, the songs, render the composition, and interestingly, he was the female lead singer himself in his own play(s).”
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a meeting with senior officials from four states on elimination of Kala Azar within this year. The prevalence of the disease, which causes bouts of fever, weight loss, enlargement of the spleen and liver, and anaemia, has decreased by 98.7% between 2007 and 2022. The disease is endemic — more than one case per 10,000 population — and is reported only from Littipara block of Jharkhand. In his last Mann Ki Baat address of 2022 on the Christmas Day, the Prime Minister had, incidentally, made an announcement of elimination of the disease.
The 108th Indian Science Congress is being held after a gap of two years due to the pandemic. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the event, being hosted in Nagpur, on Tuesday, one of the event’s main draws — a plenary session on women in science — kicks off on Thursday. Eminent women scientists will grace the occasion and address the gathering, among them one of the country’s pioneers in medical genetics, Dr Shubha Phadke. The session’s chief guests will be yesteryear movie star and industrialist Anil Ambani’s wife Tina Ambani and Union Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari’s wife Kanchan Gadkari.