Delhi Confidential: Keep It Low, Please

SOME HIGH-PITCHED arguments by counsel in the Supreme Court had Chief Justice of India N V Ramana losing his cool on Wednesday and advising them not to “shout”. “Please don’t shout,” the CJI told senior counsel Shyam Divan and Ranjit Kumar as their case was being heard. “I’m not shouting… just asserting our rights,” responded Divan. In the next matter, too, the CJI was upset as a counsel kept insisting for more relief than what he had already got. The CJI said, “This is getting unruly. What has happened to these lawyers!” In the next item on list, a young counsel told the bench that he was appearing for the first time in the court and did not realise he had raised his voice, to which the CJI said, “You are welcome to appear in the court but please don’t learn shouting.” It did not end here. In the next case, where Senior Advocates A M Singhvi, C S Vaidyanathan and Dushyant Dave appeared before the court, the CJI said: “I request all senior counsel, please don’t shout. Youngsters I can understand. But the way some senior counsel are shouting now, I’m really sorry to say this.”

Back In Action RJD CHIEF Lalu Prasad, who was undergoing treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday. Lalu, who got bail in a fodder scam case on April 22, went straight to his eldest daughter and RJD Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti’s official residence at Pandara Park from AIIMS. Next week, he is likely to head to Bihar where his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, who has announced his desire to “resign”, is carrying out activities under the aegis of his political forum Janshakti Parishad in a bid to emerge as a serious face in Bihar politics. Speaking briefly to reporters who assembled outside Misa Bharti’s residence, Lalu dismissed Tej Pratap’s recent claim that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is once again warming up to the RJD.