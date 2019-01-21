Delhi confidential: Notable absentee

At the opposition mega show of strength in Kolkata on Saturday, there were three father-son pairs — H D Deve Gowda and H D Kumaraswamy, Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah and Ajit Singh and Jayant Chaudhary. Also present were many leaders who have had or still nurse prime ministerial ambitions. But the tallest figure whose name often made the rounds for the PM post after the country entered the coalition era — Mulayam Singh Yadav — was missing from the scene. The corridors of power are abuzz with whispers that the opposition, and even his own party, has ruled him out as a leader with prospects to be considered for the top post.

Looking South

Advertising

‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ may not have done well in theatres but the BJP, which has been excited about the movie as it helps its cause, has not given up hope. According to party leaders, the movie has already been dubbed in Tamil and Telugu and will be released soon in the south. BJP state units will definitely extend support to promote the film in the southern states, they said.

Getting Innovative

The Indian embassy in Myanmar is the first Indian mission to put up its social media handle on the wall of the embassy. One of the walls of the embassy has a golden @IndiainMyanmar emblazoned on it, just like the nameplates of officers. That has created some buzz, as it is a new way to popularise the embassy’s social media account. Interestingly, one of the diplomats, Dr Sumit Seth, who is the deputy chief of mission there, is famous for putting up his nameplate in Delhi some years ago, where he had written deputy secretary (#digitaldiplomacy) — and was the first Indian diplomat to use a hashtag in the number plate.