Delhi Confidential: Not Very Happy

At the signing of an MoU between HRD and Health ministries on Monday, Minister for Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan was not at his charitable best. Pradhan started off saying that he was not happy that the job of training health workers has gone to IGNOU, and not to his ministry. He then went on to burn holes in the plan — from questioning the fitness of IGNOU for the job and target of 14.40 lakh trained people, to how they would be placed. The courses are paid, not free — they cost Rs 5,000 per course — so how would the target be met, he asked. Both HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar and Health Minister J P Nadda tried to pacify Pradhan. When Health Secretary Preeti Sudan tried to give a clarification, Pradhan said he would discuss things with her later, and not at a public function.

Probing Time

After a woman NSUI worker from Chhattisgarh levelled sexual harassment charge against the student organisation’s national president, Fairoz Khan, the Congress on Monday set up a three-member committee to probe the matter. The panel has Lok Sabha MP Deepender Hooda, Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev and former NSUI national office-bearer Ragini Nayak as members. Even as the probe panel was set up, Khan chaired a meeting of the national office-bearers and state presidents, along with AICC joint secretary in charge of NSUI Ruchi Gupta. The ABVP, the RSS’s students’ wing, meanwhile took to social media. Using #WomenNotSafeInCongress, ABVP’s Twitter handle said that the Congress should do introspection and think in which direction their members are going and referred to the allegation against the NSUI president.

News Just In Time

Just five days before his retirement, Railway Board member (traffic) Mohammad Jamshed got the good news on Monday that his appointment as an administrative member in Central Administrative Tribunal has been cleared. Also making the list is Pradeep Kumar, who retired as member (staff) last year. However, those who came to congratulate Jamshed met with an empty office, as he spent half the day with Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who released Jamshed’s book of poems.

