Delhi Confidential: Not on Same Page 

ALL DOESN’T seem well between newly appointed AICC in-charge for Uttar Pradesh Rajendra Pal Gautam and state unit president Ajay Rai. Recently, Rai and Gautam visited Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur, which has been facing a demolition threat, on the same day. However, the two did not come face to face as Gautam reached the campus a little late and Rai left without waiting for him. Party insiders say Gautam has been lobbying for a new state unit chief and also wants changes in AICC secretaries for UP, and this has not gone down well with Rai and his supporters.

Exit & Entry THE LAST day of the month in government offices is often earmarked for the farewell of officials who are moving to another department or retiring. July 31, however, was slightly different in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, which was recently bifurcated into two departments. The ministry held a ‘farewell-cum-welcome event’ where it bid adieu to senior officials who have been transferred and welcomed the newly appointed secretary of the Department of Urban Development, Satendra Singh, it is learnt.