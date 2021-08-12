Delhi confidential: Noose Protest

TRINAMOOL CONGRESS managed to grab quite some attention with its protests in Rajya Sabha this session. And Wednesday was no different, with its MP Shanta Chhetri wearing a noose around her neck through the entire protest. While Chhetri wore the noose, fellow party MP Dola Sen held the rope as they joined other members to protest against, what they called, the “murder of democracy” by Treasury benches. Even after the House was adjourned, Chhetri kept wearing the noose as she came out to the lobby. “Abhi main ye nikal loon,” she asked party colleagues in the lobby, triggering a round of laughter among other opposition MPs standing in the lobby. They told her she can take it off since the House was adjourned.

Hitting The Road

WITH THE BJP planning a Jan Ashirwad Yatra across 22 states for 39 Union ministers, a visit home for many of the new ministers will have to wait. Several of them have to been able to visit their native places since becoming ministers as the Monsoon Session got underway immediately. And then the party decided that they would head straight for these yatras. According to BJP general secretary in charge of the programme, Tarun Chugh, the shortest yatra would be of three days and some would have to travel for seven straight days. It will span 142 working days, he said. “Since one minister [Bishweswar Tudu from Odisha] is unwell, the remaining 39 ministers from 19 states will cover 19,567 km across 22 states,” Chugh said.

Heading North

NOW THAT the Monsoon Session is over, it appears that most MPs will be heading for Jammu and Kashmir. More than 200 MPs are expected to visit J&K within a month, as part of eight standing committees which will be heading there. The Public Accounts Committee will visit next week (August 14-17), followed by the Committee on Urban Development. Then the committees on Home, Energy, Labour, Railways, External Affairs and Commerce are expected to visit J&K before the end of September, sources said.