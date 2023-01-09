Delhi Confidential: No Tapes Attached

CONSUMER AFFAIRS Minister Piyush Goyal, who has been focusing on raising awareness about quality ever since he took the charge of the ministry, was impressed by the book packaging skills of an official. This happened during an event on Friday, which was held to mark the 76th Foundation Day of the Bureau of Indian Standard. Goyal praised the official for packaging the booklets in an impressive way. Showing the two black and white ribbons, with which the book was wrapped, he said no glue or tape was used in the packaging. The minister urged the officials to spread quality awareness by using such simple examples.