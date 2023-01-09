scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 08, 2023
Delhi Confidential: No Tapes Attached

Piyush Goyal praised the official for packaging the booklets in an impressive way. Showing the two black and white ribbons, with which the book was wrapped, he said no glue or tape was used in the packaging.

Piyush Goyal
CONSUMER AFFAIRS Minister Piyush Goyal, who has been focusing on raising awareness about quality ever since he took the charge of the ministry, was impressed by the book packaging skills of an official. This happened during an event on Friday, which was held to mark the 76th Foundation Day of the Bureau of Indian Standard. Goyal praised the official for packaging the booklets in an impressive way. Showing the two black and white ribbons, with which the book was wrapped, he said no glue or tape was used in the packaging. The minister urged the officials to spread quality awareness by using such simple examples.

Star Check

THE SPECULATION about an impending Cabinet reshuffle appears to have made Union ministers anxious about their future. Many of them have been consulting their favourite astrologers to know what is in store. Last week, a Minister of State invited his personal astrologer from Gangotri to the national capital and another minister from Uttar Pradesh brought in his favourite astrologer for a detailed discussion.

First published on: 09-01-2023 at 02:24 IST
