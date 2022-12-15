Delhi Confidential: No Talking 

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla often claims that he is strict about the discipline in the House. An example came on Wednesday, when Birla gave a warning to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi for conversing with her party colleagues. When Sonia entered the House, she started talking to Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Gaurav Gogoi who were seeking a discussion on a number of issues, including India-China border dispute. “Please do not take meetings here,” Birla told Gandhi, who smiled and tried to say something. “It’s your right to take meetings, but do it outside,” Birla said. The Congress members eventually walked out in protest against the government’s decision not to have any discussion on the LAC dispute.

Agency Confusion

Officials of a construction agency under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs recently found themselves at the receiving end over the quality of work of a particular project in Delhi, but there was nothing they could do about it. It turned out that the project had been carried out by another construction agency under the same ministry, but even the users of the building, government officials themselves, seemed confused between the two. If there was confusion within the government, it will be all the more so for the public, the officials felt.

Dilemma

Congress leaders were caught in a dilemma at Parliament House on Wednesday. Party’s Telangana chief Revanth Reddy was staging a protest outside the Parliament House against the police action and arrests of Congress leaders by the BRS government, while party’s secretary in-charge of the state Manickam Tagore was to raise the issue in the House. When Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge convened a meeting of Opposition parties in the morning, K Keshava Rao of the BRS did turn up, which according to sources, was unexpected.