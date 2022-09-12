Delhi Confidential: No Show

A DAY after Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with a controversial Christian priest triggered a political firestorm, his no-show at an event to unveil a memorial for two veteran freedom fighters of Kerala has sparked a fresh row. Rahul, it appears, had agreed to unveil the memorial plaque in honour of Gandhian K E Mammen and Padmashri P Gopinathan Nair at a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram where they had passed away. The invitation was extended to him by their family members in the presence of KPCC president K Sudhakaran. While senior state Congress leaders, including Sudhakaran, UDF convenor M M Hassan and local MP Shashi Tharoor, reached the NIIMS hospital, Rahul did not turn up. A video of Sudhakaran apologising to the family members of the freedom fighters is doing the rounds.

Special Drive

The TRANSFER of government employees to the same place as their spouse is common. Generally, a transfer request on this ground is not denied and is processed smoothly across all departments. The Railways, however, it turns out, has been sitting on something of a stockpile of such requests. So much so that the Railway Board Chairman has now had to instruct General Managers to launch a special drive and dispose of such cases by the end of this week. He has asked General Managers to “personally look into the matter” and get this done.

Cheetah Awareness

IN ANTICIPATION of the first batch of cheetahs arriving in India, the Environment Ministry has started a Cheetah Awareness Programme for schoolchildren through the National Museum of Natural History (NMNH). The NMNH has been conducting presentations on the cheetah in schools across the country since August 9. It has so far reached out to 17,459 students in 80 schools across 12 states. The awareness campaign is scheduled to conclude on Monday. Officials stated that the programme is to create awareness specifically among children, so that as the cheetah population grows, and the children become adults, they will become custodians of the endangered animal. The ministry has also planned an online quiz called “Cheetah in India”, which will open on Monday and conclude on the day the animal is introduced to Kuno National Park — on September 17.