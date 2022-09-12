scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

Delhi Confidential: No Show

A day after Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with a controversial Christian priest triggered a political firestorm, his no-show at an event to unveil a memorial for two veteran freedom fighters of Kerala has sparked a fresh row.

Rahul Gandhi, Congress, Cheetah Awareness, Cheetah Awareness Programme, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsRahul Gandhi

A DAY after Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with a controversial Christian priest triggered a political firestorm, his no-show at an event to unveil a memorial for two veteran freedom fighters of Kerala has sparked a fresh row. Rahul, it appears, had agreed to unveil the memorial plaque in honour of Gandhian K E Mammen and Padmashri P Gopinathan Nair at a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram where they had passed away. The invitation was extended to him by their family members in the presence of KPCC president K Sudhakaran. While senior state Congress leaders, including Sudhakaran, UDF convenor M M Hassan and local MP Shashi Tharoor, reached the NIIMS hospital, Rahul did not turn up. A video of Sudhakaran apologising to the family members of the freedom fighters is doing the rounds.

Special Drive

The TRANSFER of government employees to the same place as their spouse is common. Generally, a transfer request on this ground is not denied and is processed smoothly across all departments. The Railways, however, it turns out, has been sitting on something of a stockpile of such requests. So much so that the Railway Board Chairman has now had to instruct General Managers to launch a special drive and dispose of such cases by the end of this week. He has asked General Managers to “personally look into the matter” and get this done.

Cheetah Awareness

IN ANTICIPATION of the first batch of cheetahs arriving in India, the Environment Ministry has started a Cheetah Awareness Programme for schoolchildren through the National Museum of Natural History (NMNH). The NMNH has been conducting presentations on the cheetah in schools across the country since August 9. It has so far reached out to 17,459 students in 80 schools across 12 states. The awareness campaign is scheduled to conclude on Monday. Officials stated that the programme is to create awareness specifically among children, so that as the cheetah population grows, and the children become adults, they will become custodians of the endangered animal. The ministry has also planned an online quiz called “Cheetah in India”, which will open on Monday and conclude on the day the animal is introduced to Kuno National Park — on September 17.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The world view from Kartavya PathPremium
The world view from Kartavya Path
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857Premium
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857
Five reasons why Apple Watch Ultra will become the aspirational upgrade f...Premium
Five reasons why Apple Watch Ultra will become the aspirational upgrade f...
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...Premium
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 12-09-2022 at 01:18:40 am
Next Story

JEE results | Followed in brother’s footsteps: Mumbai city topper

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless
Opinion

Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Woman caught on camera slapping security guard repeatedly, arrested
Noida again

Woman caught on camera slapping security guard repeatedly, arrested

Supreme Court scheduled to hear over 200 PILs Monday including against CAA

Supreme Court scheduled to hear over 200 PILs Monday including against CAA

TRS ‘national party’ in the works: KCR’s national ambitions at full steam

TRS ‘national party’ in the works: KCR’s national ambitions at full steam

How a solar eclipse assisted the fall of Delhi in 1857
Express Research

How a solar eclipse assisted the fall of Delhi in 1857

Premium
At J&K rally, Ghulam Nabi Azad says will announce new party in 10 days

At J&K rally, Ghulam Nabi Azad says will announce new party in 10 days

Besides the UK, Charles is also King of Canada, Australia and NZ — how?
Express Explained

Besides the UK, Charles is also King of Canada, Australia and NZ — how?

Nigam Nuggehalli writes: Life is not an exam and other such hacks
Opinion

Nigam Nuggehalli writes: Life is not an exam and other such hacks

Kunal Kamra writes to VHP: Show me proof I disrespected Hinduism

Kunal Kamra writes to VHP: Show me proof I disrespected Hinduism

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies
ICYMI

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 11: Latest News
Advertisement