Delhi Confidential: No Run Of Millet Fare

Flanked by dhokla and chana-bhatura on one side and gulab jamun on the other, a special millet counter at Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena’s At Home was the highlight on Tuesday. On the menu was a ragi chila with exotic vegetables and ragi idli. The annual event was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, BJP MPs Gautam Gambhir, Manoj Tiwari and Parvesh Verma, and several politicians and bureaucrats. The United Nations General Assembly has declared 2023 as the Year of Millet on India’s recommendation.