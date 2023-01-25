scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Delhi Confidential: No Run Of Millet Fare

The annual event was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, BJP MPs Gautam Gambhir, Manoj Tiwari and Parvesh Verma, and several politicians and bureaucrats.

The United Nations General Assembly has declared 2023 as the Year of Millet on India’s recommendation. (Express Photo)
Flanked by dhokla and chana-bhatura on one side and gulab jamun on the other, a special millet counter at Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena’s At Home was the highlight on Tuesday. On the menu was a ragi chila with exotic vegetables and ragi idli. The annual event was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, BJP MPs Gautam Gambhir, Manoj Tiwari and Parvesh Verma, and several politicians and bureaucrats. The United Nations General Assembly has declared 2023 as the Year of Millet on India’s recommendation.

Raag No-Boundary

Music, it is said, knows no boundaries. And that includes political borders, too. On Saturday, noted ghazal singer Anita Singhvi, wife of senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi, will perform a live concert at the India Islamic Cultural Centre. Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, often in the firing line of Delhi Congress, will be chief guest at the ghazal and sufi concert — Dayar-e-Ishq.

First published on: 25-01-2023 at 03:36 IST
