Delhi Confidential: No Respite

THERE WILL be no respite from campaigning for the BJP’s top brass following the conclusion of polling in Tamil Nadu and on 152 of the 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal on Thursday. With four back-to-back public events lined up, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself will lead the BJP’s campaigning charge for the second phase of polling in West Bengal scheduled on April 29. Along with the PM, several senior BJP leaders who have been camping in the state, including Amit Shah and party president Nitin Nabin, are also scheduled to up the ante in the crucial state.

Anatomy of Paratha

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh had an interesting anecdote to share – on paratha – from his college days at a book release event where he was invited as the chief guest. After the author, Dr Anoop Misra, narrated how the same paratha could mean different things for different people — ranging from just 120 calories to 350 calories – Dr Singh, a diabetologist himself, agreed. He said that when he was studying at Stanley Medical College in Chennai, one of the popular food was the Ceylon paratha at a restaurant near Madras High Court. He said that when he took his colleagues from Sri Lanka to the restaurant, he discovered that they were also trying out the Ceylon paratha for the very first time.