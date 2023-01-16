Delhi Confidential: No Fence-Sitting

WHILE PARTICIPATING in a Panchjanya event on Sunday, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had a peculiar moment. Panchjanya editor Hitesh Shankar jokingly referred to his joining the BJP from the Congress, saying, “Good that you left the middle path and came to one side.” To this, Scindia retorted that Shankar was, perhaps, not very aware of his life history. “I have always either been on this side or that side, never in the middle. I am a Maratha. And Marathas are not fence-sitters. In fact, you should vacate your chair as it is in the middle,” he said.

WITH PREPARATIONS for the state Assembly polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls being the main agenda for the two-day BJP national executive, which begins Delhi on Monday, the ruling party wants its around 350 leaders to be reminded about the themes it wants to highlight. For this, it has organised a mega exhibition based on these themes near the national executive venue NDMC Convention Centre. The themes that will be showcased are Sewa (service), Sanghatan (organisation), Samarpan (commitment), Good Governance First, Inclusive and Empowered India and Vishwa Guru Bharat. The party’s focus in its poll campaign will be these themes, said sources. So, the participants, which include 35 Union ministers, 12 Chief Ministers, 5 Deputy Chief Ministers and 37 heads of state /UT units will have to take notes from the exhibition to take the messages to the cadre.

EARTH SCIENCES Minister Jitendra Singh was in high spirits at the 148th Foundation Day of the India Meteorological Department at Mausam Bhavan on Sunday. Having arrived directly for the event from a tour in Uttar Pradesh, the minister said that while he was given notes on what to say, all the speakers before him, including Secretary Earth Sciences M Ravichandran and DG IMD M Mohaptra, had covered everything in their speeches, leaving nothing for him to say. He then proceeded to roast Mohapatra. Speaking of the early departure of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who had joined the event virtually, to attend an urgent meeting in Delhi, Singh said it was because the DG IMD had informed him that the “weather was about to deteriorate”. He further said Mohapatra had warned him not to go to UP and attend the IMD event instead as the temperatures in UP would drop 6 degrees below normal, which it had last night. Another threat issued by the DG, said Singh, was that if he skipped the IMD event, the cold wave would intensify. “He left me with no choice but to come,’’ Singh said.