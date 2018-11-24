Delhi Confidential: No Connection

The Congress party this week approached the Election Commission (EC) and sought withdrawal of pink ballot papers slips, which are pasted on EVMs, for the Assembly polls in Telangana. Congress’s contention: the colour pink is associated with Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s Telangana Rashtra Samithi, and may influence voters. The argument seems to have found no takers in the Commission. According to sources in the EC, pink ballot slips are being used for over a decade and no one seems to have objected to it in the past. The EC is also of the view that voters are smarter than what political parties take them to be.

Politics To Physics

In a reminder that he was a professor of Physics before entering the political arena, veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi’s 50-minute keynote address at an event on Friday was marked with names of many prominent scientists, and their theories, especially in Physics – Newton’s laws of motion, principle of uncertainty, quantum theory, quantum mechanics position and weight of electron, among many others. Joshi, who retired as Head of the Department of Physics in Allahabad University, also said that his approach at the event would be that of a science student. He was speaking at the inauguration of the two-day national conference on “Towards Peace, Harmony and Happiness: Transition to Transformation”.

A Little Miffed

The Congress, which has been excited about the alliance it has stitched together with the TDP, surprised many when its leaders made all attempts to put up a united face in poll-bound Telangana. Congress leaders in the state apparently worked hard to get as many rebel candidates to withdraw. However, there has been murmurs in the party over the role of Koppula Raju, the bureaucrat-turned-Congress leader who is a member of Rahul Gandhi’s core team. Apparently, many in the state unit did not appreciate Raju’s attempt to intervene in the decision-making process —- from ticket distribution to preparations for the rally featuring Sonia and Rahul Gandhi on Friday evening. They also accuse Raju of trying to promote his favourites despite reservation expressed by some state leaders. If the Congress fails to perform as expected in the December 7 polls, fingers will then certainly be raised against him as well.