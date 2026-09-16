Delhi Confidential: Nitin Nabin’s Mumbai-Pune Ganeshotsav tour, NTA gets new address

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BJP PRESIDENT Nitin Nabin’s packed schedule for the week includes a one-day trip to Maharashtra and back-to-back visits to pandals and temples across Mumbai and Pune on the occasion of Ganeshotsav. The “highly significant spiritual visit”, as dubbed by the party, will begin with the BJP chief offering prayers at Shri Siddhivinayak Temple on Wednesday morning, followed by the renowned ‘Lalbaugcha Raja’ pandal, among others, before calling on prominent members of the NDA government. He will visit Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s official residence at Malabar Hill and take part in the celebrations there. He will also visit the puja at Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar’s homes nearby. Later, Nabin will visit pandals and temples across Pune, including the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandal.