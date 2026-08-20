Delhi Confidential: Nitin Nabin’s Andhra cuisine sparks row, BJP calls out ‘fake narrative’

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Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Uday Bhanu Chib had a touch-and-go moment as he boarded a flight for Pune on Wednesday evening. Chib, who had to be present during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting at Indira Bhawan, left for the airport around 4.30 pm for his 5.40 pm flight. He was headed to Pune to oversee preparations for Rahul Gandhi's Chhatron ki goonj programme on August 22. After getting stuck in crawling traffic, Chib decided to take the metro to the airport and reached just minutes before boarding for the flight was closed.