Delhi Confidential: Nitin Nabin’s Andhra cuisine sparks row, BJP calls out ‘fake narrative’

A day after visuals of Nitin Nabin enjoying Andhra cuisine snowballed into a controversy, with many accusing him of consuming non-vegetarian during Sawan, the BJP said the food item shown in the footage was actually a traditional raw jackfruit curry.

By: Express News Service
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Aug 20, 2026 08:43 AM IST
BJP slams Congress, urges citizens to ‘remember truth of Emergency’BJP president Nitin Nabin
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Welcome to Delhi Confidential, your inside track to the power corridors of the capital. Today: From controversy over BJP national president Nitin Nabin cuisine in Andhra Pradesh, to Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib’s touch-and-go moment in Pune.

  1. 01

    Not meat, it’s jackfruit curry

    A day after visuals of BJP national president Nitin Nabin enjoying traditional Andhra cuisine with the party’s state leadership in Vizag snowballed into a controversy, with many accusing him of consuming non-vegetarian food in the holy month of Sawan, the party pulled out all the stops to take on the “fake narrative” on social media. The Chhattisgarh BJP’s official handle put out a post insisting that the food item shown in the footage was actually a traditional raw jackfruit curry, a vegetarian dish.

  2. 02

    Metro to the Rescue

    Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Uday Bhanu Chib had a touch-and-go moment as he boarded a flight for Pune on Wednesday evening. Chib, who had to be present during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting at Indira Bhawan, left for the airport around 4.30 pm for his 5.40 pm flight. He was headed to Pune to oversee preparations for Rahul Gandhi's Chhatron ki goonj programme on August 22. After getting stuck in crawling traffic, Chib decided to take the metro to the airport and reached just minutes before boarding for the flight was closed.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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