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OVER THE past couple of years, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has taken to interviews and interactions with social media influencers and podcasters with ease. Now, the senior minister is taking it a step ahead. It is learnt that he is slated to shoot with comedian and film actor Kapil Sharma for his popular 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', which airs weekly on Netflix. This will make Gadkari the first incumbent Cabinet minister to make an appearance on the show. Earlier, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways had appeared on Farah Khan's YouTube vlog and Curly Tales show, among others.