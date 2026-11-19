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Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is set to become the first incumbent Cabinet minister to appear on comedian Kapil Sharma’s Netflix show, ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, expanding his popular streak of casual digital interactions. Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry has commended Delhi Police, not for solving a high-profile case, but for strictly keeping details of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent law-and-order review meetings out of the media.
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Show Time
OVER THE past couple of years, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has taken to interviews and interactions with social media influencers and podcasters with ease. Now, the senior minister is taking it a step ahead. It is learnt that he is slated to shoot with comedian and film actor Kapil Sharma for his popular 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', which airs weekly on Netflix. This will make Gadkari the first incumbent Cabinet minister to make an appearance on the show. Earlier, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways had appeared on Farah Khan's YouTube vlog and Curly Tales show, among others.
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Under Wraps
DELHI POLICE has earned a pat on the back from the Union Home Ministry – not for cracking a sensational case but for keeping details of a meeting under wraps. Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the force’s headquarters twice in the past month to review the Capital’s law and order situation. At the first meeting, police officers were instructed to ensure that no detail reached the media. At the second meeting, ministry officials praised the force for following those instructions to the letter.
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Under Wraps
Delhi Police has earned a pat on the back from the Union Home Ministry – not for cracking a sensational case but for keeping details of a meeting under wraps. Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the force’s headquarters twice in the past month to review the Capital’s law and order situation. At the first meeting, police officers were instructed to ensure that no detail reached the media. At the second meeting, ministry officials praised the force for following those instructions to the letter.