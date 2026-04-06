Delhi Confidential: Promises to Keep

Inaugurating the Under-17 National Boxing Championship in his constituency Nagpur on Sunday, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari requested the audience and the organisers to allow him to leave a little early as he had a prior commitment — a meeting with his constituents at his office in the city. Gadkari, who makes it a point to interact with the people of his constituency and listen to their grievances whenever he is in Nagpur, said around 4,000-5,000 people usually turn up for these programmes. He told the boxing event organisers that he wanted to avoid being late to the meeting as recently when he got delayed due to some engagement, the crowd got agitated and the security had to resort to lathicharge to restore order.

Cultural Connect THE TRIBAL Affairs Ministry has been enthused by the high footfall recorded at the Bharat Tribes Fest, which concluded on Sunday at Delhi’s picturesque Sunder Nursery. The fortnight-long festival, promoting minor forest produce, tribal handloom, crafts and cuisine, saw about 1.5 lakh visitors, it is learnt. The extraordinary response prompted the government to extend the fortnight-long festival by another week. Indigenous artisans from other countries too participated in the festival. Concrete Bench THE COMPOSITION of the nine-judge bench to hear the Sabarimala women entry matter, sources say, also reflects an attempt by the Supreme Court to ensure inclusivity. Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has included in the bench the court’s only woman judge Justice B V Nagarathna besides judges from religious minorities — Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Justice A G Masih — given that the questions involved also touch upon the constitutional rights of women in different religious groupings.