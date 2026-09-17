Delhi Confidential: NIA chief’s house hunt, Congress leaders pulled up over social media posts

Welcome to Delhi Confidential, your inside track to the power corridors of the capital. Today: NIA chief Rakesh Agrawal awaits an independent house, while UP Congress leaders are questioned over social media posts.
The National Investigation Agency’s chief, 1994-batch Himachal Pradesh-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Agrawal, who took charge of the agency in January, is still in the hunt for an independent house that can meet his “specific requirements”. Agrawal stays at a government accommodation in Lutyens’ Delhi, and the proposal for an independent house has been pending for months with the ministry concerned. A senior NIA officer has been tasked with handling day-to-day coordination on the file, and agency officials hope for an early resolution.
One of the AICC secretaries attached to poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Sanjeev Arya, has taken strict note of some Congress leaders not sharing social media posts by the party’s top leaders on issues related to “social justice”. In a recent meeting with party leaders from the state, sources said, Arya bluntly asked how many of them share social media posts by Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi. Many of the leaders present had no answer to the query and sat sheepishly.