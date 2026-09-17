Delhi Confidential: NIA chief’s house hunt, Congress leaders pulled up over social media posts

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The National Investigation Agency’s chief, 1994-batch Himachal Pradesh-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Agrawal, who took charge of the agency in January, is still in the hunt for an independent house that can meet his “specific requirements”. Agrawal stays at a government accommodation in Lutyens’ Delhi, and the proposal for an independent house has been pending for months with the ministry concerned. A senior NIA officer has been tasked with handling day-to-day coordination on the file, and agency officials hope for an early resolution.