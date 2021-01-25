Delhi Confidential: New Responsibility

The Congress unit in Kerala, many leaders of which have been critical of party MP Shashi Tharoor in the past, seems to have warmed up to him as it gears up for a tough Assembly poll fight. The Oommen Chandy-led election management and strategy committee in its first meeting entrusted Tharoor — also a member of the panel — to consult people and collect inputs for the manifesto. Quickly came in appreciation from coalition partners too. IUML MP E T Mohammed Basheer lauded the decision, saying Tharoor had an acceptability in all sections of society, including youth, and this would help him get good feedback for the manifesto.

Parade Party

For the first time, a 122-member contingent of Bangladesh Armed Forces will participate in the Republic Day parade. The majority of soldiers in this contingent hail from the most distinguished units of the Bangladesh Army comprising 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10 & 11 East Bengal Regiment and 1, 2 and 3 Field Artillery Regiment. These units have the distinct honour of fighting and winning the 1971 Liberation War. This year, Bangladesh celebrates 50 years of its independence.

The Chief Question

Will Congress have a non-Gandhi as party president in June? There is speculation in the party after CWC decided to defer election of the party president till June. The new president will have a term till December 2021 since the party has to hold organisational elections in the second half of 2021. Rahul Gandhi was elected Congress president in 2017 with a five-year term. So the new president will be for the remaining term. Many leaders believe the party could appoint a non-Gandhi –as desired by Rahul when he stepped down in 2019 – for the remaining part of the term. That way, one senior leader said, the party can honour Rahul’s wish and it will also get the flavour of a non-Gandhi as president. And in organisational elections at the end of 2021, Rahul can return as full-fledged president, the leader said.