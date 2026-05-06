Delhi Confidential: New Recipe for Success

CABINET briefings by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw are often loaded with regional flavours, including street food, from different states. Tuesday was no surprise after the BJP’s thumping victory in the West Bengal Assembly polls a day before. Reporters who attended the briefing were served traditional Bengali sandesh and jhalmuri, the snack which grabbed the nation’s attention after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to a jhalmuri stall in Jhargram during his election campaign in the state. As poll results from West Bengal rolled in on Monday, several BJP leaders were seen celebrating the historic mandate with jhalmuri.

Guests from Himalayas

Days after the Capital hosted a group of journalists from Nepal, a team of diplomats from the neighbouring country arrived in Delhi for a 10-day programme being conducted by the Ministry of External Affairs. As many as 35 diplomats from Nepal are participating in the event which kicked off on Tuesday.