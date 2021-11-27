Delhi Confidential: New Member

‘Run For Himachal’

As part of celebrations to mark Himachal Pradesh’s 50th statehood day, the state government has come up with a unique idea. It is planning to organise a “Run For Himachal”, from Rajghat to Himachal Bhawan in New Delhi, on December 5, in collaboration with the state’s residents living in the National Capital Region. It is learnt that BJP national president J P Nadda, who is from Himachal Pradesh, will flag off the run. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur will also participate.

Winning Number

Amid India’s 75th year of independence celebrations, 75 is a special number, especially for the Ministry of Science and Technology. The ministry has already announced the setting-up of 75 science museums across the country in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, identification of 75 start-ups which it will assist and mentor, and 75 SC/ST hubs. Now, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh has said the ministry will begin the process of identifying 75 women scientists who have made exceptional contributions to science, and 75 scientists above the age of 75 years who continue to contribute to the science ecosystem with their work.

New Member

After having been reduced to only one member for nearly two years, the National Commission for Minorities has recently seen new appointments. After the appointment of Sardar Iqbal Singh Lalpura as its chairperson several months ago, the Ministry of Minority Affairs has appointed Kesri Kaikhushroo Deboo as an NCM member. Deboo, who joined office on Friday, is a Parsi from Navsari, Gujarat.