Delhi Confidential: New Ground

The Rashtriya Janata Dal is planning to make its debut in student politics in the national capital. Its youth wing has decided to field a candidate for the post of president in the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union elections. Party leader Tejashwi Yadav announced this during an interactive session on the “Role of youth in contemporary politics”, organised by the forum of students and teachers of Delhi University, Jamia Millia Islamia and JNU in New Delhi. He said the youth wing may later participate in the Delhi University Students’ Union elections too.

Rallying Call

When unity seems to be the mantra of senior Opposition leaders, why should the youth brigade be left behind. Seven youth wings of national and regional Opposition parties on Tuesday joined hands to form the United Youth Front. While the initial plan was to bring leaders of 12 youth wings on one platform, seven outfits attended the meeting chaired by Youth Congress president Keshav Chand Yadav. Among those present were leaders of the youth wings of NCP, Muslim League, Samajwadi Party, RLD, Forward Bloc and CPI. The newly formed front plans to launch its first agitation, against the BJP government, on September 28.

Gifting Health

The launch of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) pilot scheme in Uttar Pradesh Tuesday came with a unique “medicine” for health and wellness. Guests at the event were gifted ‘tulsi’ plants — the herb considered to have health benefits.

Writing on the Wall

The hoarding at Vigyan Bhawan, where the Teachers’ Day event was held on Wednesday, said ‘National Award to Teachers’, leaving many wondering how the 45 awardees could share just one award. Others were heard dismissing the hoarding as a telling commentary on the country’s quality of education.

